Three more COVID-19 deaths, 336 new cases

Jamaica on Sunday recorded three more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 425.

The deceased are a 65-year-old woman from Kingston & St Andrew,

an 80-year-old man from Kingston & St Andrew and a 66-year-old man from St Ann.

Meanwhile, there were 336 new cases with ages ranging from three months to 97 years, pushing the total to 23,599 with 9,405 being active.

Of the new infections, 201 are males, 133 are females and two cases are under investigation.

In the meantime, there were 92 more recoveries, increasing the total to 13,502.

Some 264 persons are in hospital with 31 being moderately ill and 22 critically ill.

Seven persons are in government quarantine, while 22,312 are at home.

