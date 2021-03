CAC increases market surveillance

The Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) has increased its market surveillance by 45 per cent following the verification of Jamaica’s first confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in March last year.

Speaking at a virtual forum held recently under the theme #JamaicaConsumerTalks, CAC Chairman, Donovan White, said that the agency took immediate action to protect consumers as they purchased goods and services.

He noted that as part of the Steering Committee of Regional Ministries of Commerce and Trade, the CAC conducted a CARICOM-wide survey of basic food items in response to concerns about food access, availability, and pricing.

The initiative included increased surveillance and public education across the digital and traditional media landscape.

White noted that in Jamaica, the Commission conducted a national surveillance of sanitation and hygiene products, including masks, hand sanitisers, gloves, disinfectants, and antibacterial soaps.

He noted that in January and February 2021, the CAC conducted a market surveillance of the approved private-sector laboratories that test for COVID-19 in Jamaica.

“We published the approved list of laboratories and the price comparisons to access antigen (rapid test) and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing in Jamaica,” he added.

The CAC has secured $12.1 million in refunds and compensation on behalf of aggrieved consumers who transacted business with product and service providers between April 1, 2020, and January 31, 2021.

The CAC is the national agency responsible for consumer advocacy.

