Cop in viral video interdicted

A policeman seen in a viral video in a compromising position has been interdicted with immediate effect.

The directive was issued by Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson.

The police say the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau has launched an investigation into the activities captured on video.

They say more information will be made available as the investigation progresses.

