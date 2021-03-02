Grange, Golding pay tribute to Bunny Wailer

The Government and the Opposition are paying tribute to reggae icon Bunny Wailer who passed away today.

He was 73.

Wailer, whose real name is Neville O'Riley Livingston, was an original member of reggae group The Wailers along with Bob Marley and Peter Tosh.

In a statement today, Culture and Entertainment Minister, Olivia Grange, stated that while the country mourns the passing of an outstanding singer, songwriter and percussionist, Jamaicans should celebrate his life and many accomplishments.

“We remain grateful for the role that Bunny Wailer played in the development and popularity of reggae music across the world. We remember with great pride how Bunny, Bob Marley, and Peter Tosh took reggae music to the four corners of the earth,” said Grange.

“What Bunny Wailer has done for reggae, as one of the pioneers and standard-bearers of our country’s music, lives on. Let us hold dear Bunny’s music, his memory, and his family. I ask that you remember his family, including his wider reggae family, in your prayers at this time,” she added.

For his part, Opposition leader Mar Golding expressed deep sadness at the passing.

“Bunny grew up in Trench Town, South St Andrew, the constituency I represent, so his passing truly hits home,” said Golding in a statement.

“Bunny Wailer will live on as a cultural legend and icon. He was a founding member of the Wailers, which has been the most influential contributor to the development of Jamaican popular music and, by extension, Brand Jamaica. We are proud that Jah B hailed from Trench Town in South St. Andrew,” he added.

