Growth & Jobs |JN Fund Managers, JN Bank to host financial seminar

JN Fund Managers and JN Bank will host a financial seminar on March 11 under the theme ’Unlock Your Potential and Enhance Your Wealth’.

Allan Lewis, managing director of JN Fund Managers, said that the seminar is aimed at helping JN Group’s members and clients to achieve their goals and effectively plan for the future. The seminar will consider and discuss the suitability of investment options for retirement; and preparing for and surviving unexpected events such as pandemics.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has only underscored how important it is for countries, institutions and individuals to plan for unexpected events. The interactive seminar will provide a safe forum for our members and clients to better prepare them for unexpected events.”

“The presenters, drawn from our team of seasoned investment professionals, will include Dylan Coke, deputy general manager for investment banking at JN Fund Managers, and Ryan Parkes, chief, business banking at JN Bank.”

FINANCIAL EDUCATION

Curtis Martin, managing director at JN Bank, said the financial seminar is timely and noted that financial education is important to prepare persons to make informed decisions about their finances.

“Inadequate financial literacy can be a detriment to an individual or a nation. This seminar is a step in addressing this. We encourage persons to log on, as the seminar promises to inform and sensitise individuals on how to prosper in 2021,” he said.

Martin said the seminar is being hosted to sensitise persons about the products and services offered by JN Fund Managers and JN Bank.

The session will be held on March 11 at 6 p.m. and will be hosted on the Zoom platform. JN Fund Managers, a member company of The Jamaica National Group, is a licensed securities dealer and a full-service investment manager offering wealth management, asset management, and pension fund administration, as well as investment banking. It is also a member of the Jamaica Stock Exchange and a Bank of Jamaica primary dealer.

JN Bank is the third-largest commercial bank in Jamaica and was created in 2017 when the Jamaica National Building Society was restructured.