Health Ministry outlines COVID-19 vaccination roll out plan

The Ministry of Health and Wellness today outlined details of its vaccination plan as Jamaica prepares for the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines.

The government is seeking to get 3.5 million doses of vaccines which will be used to inoculate 65% of the population.

Some 50,000 doses of the Astra Zeneca vaccine are expected to arrive in Jamaica on Thursday.

Here is the priority for COVID-19 vaccination

Phase One Priority

* Government Officials – 5,599

* Health Care Workers -15,987

* The Elderly 60 years and over – 174,987

* Jamaica Defence Force – 10,046

* Jamaica Fire Brigade – 4,000

* Jamaica Constabulary Force – 15,021

* Persons who work in Early Childhood, Primary and Secondary Education Institutions – 11,832

* Department of Correctional Services – 9,667

* Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency – 650

Total – 247,789

Phase Two (essential for economic activity)

* Other public sector workers – 71,500

* Hotel workers- 175,500

* Transport sector – 56,550

* Manufacturing sector – 82,550

* Banking sector – 56,550

* Agricultural sector – 67,250

Total – 509,900

Phase Three

* General population 1 – 74,000

* General population 2 – 126,500

* General population 3 – 156,500

* General population 4 – 228,000

* General population 5 – 71,500

* General population 6 – 126,500

* General population 7 – 126,500

* General population 8 – 209,000

Total – 1,118,500

Appointment System

The health ministry says a public call will be made for persons to make an appointment based on their priority group.

Persons should apply for an appointment five days before their desired date.

Appointment information

Persons will be required to provide:

*Age

*Date of Birth

*Area of Work

*Co-Morbidity

*Allergy

*Address

*Venue for Vaccination

*Telephone Number

*Email

How to make an appointment

* MOH call centre – 1-888- 663-5683

* Call any parish health department

* Appointments can be made on the websites of MOH or regional health authorities.

* Visit any health department

A daily vaccination schedule will be made available. Persons will get a notification three days before their appointment with information such as date, time, and venue. A second appointment will be made for the second dose of the vaccine.

Vaccination centres

* Major locations that can vaccinate at least 1,000 persons per day

* At least one site per parish with larger parishes having up to three sites

* Logistics for these sites will be managed by the JDF

* Sites will be operated on weekends i.e. Friday, Saturday and Sunday

There will be 56 vaccination centres for both Phase One and Phase Two. There will be 19 facilities for Phase Three.

For phase one, vaccines will be administered between March and June – 3,720 daily

For phase two, jabs will be administered between May and October – 3,720 daily

For phase 3, doses will be given between August 2021 to March 2022 – 19,000 daily



When getting vaccinated

Step 1 – Registration

* A temperature check is done before entry

* Patient is checked for an appointment and National ID & Work ID

* If no appointment, the persons will be asked to make an appointment

* Patient is allowed to sign register

* Patient is then directed to the waiting area

* Vaccination Card is populated

Step 2 Counselling

* Counselling sessions done in batches of 10 patients at a time

* Counselling sessions will include brochures

* Counsellors will also support the Q&A sessions before testing

Step 3 Vaccine Administration

* Verification of health status

* Counselled

* Patient vaccinated

* Nurse signs the vaccination card

Step 4 Observation

* Persons are observed for 15 minutes for negative response to the vaccine

* Persons with severe prior allergic reaction will be observed 30 minutes

* Resuscitation services

* Transport if necessary

Step 5 Documentation

* Registration form submitted

* Vaccination card issued

* Appointment for second dose made

Minimum wait time – 35 minutes

Maximum wait time – 52 minutes

