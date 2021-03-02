Seven more COVID-19 deaths, 239 new cases

Jamaica on Monday recorded seven additional COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the tally to 432.

Those who have died are:

* 83-year-old man from Manchester.

* 84-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew.

* 75-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew.

* 72-year-old woman from Westmoreland.

* 61-year-old male from Trelawny.

* A 78-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew.

* 16-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew.

The health ministry says two of the deaths were previously classified as under investigation.

One more case was recorded as a coincidental death, pushing that figure to 86.

Meanwhile, there were 239 new cases with ages ranging from five months to 101 years, moving the total to 23,838 with 9,558 being active.

Of the new cases, 104 are men and 134 are women.

In the meantime, there were 123 more recoveries, increasing the total to 13,625.

Some 260 persons are in hospital with 27 being moderately ill and 25 critically ill.

Three persons are in government quarantine, while 21,486 are at home.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.