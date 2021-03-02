Sister of murdered Tamara Geddes gets 20 years in prison

Forty-year-old Nadeen Geddes was today sentenced to 20 years in prison for the murder of her 36-year-old sister Tamara Geddes.

Tamara was shot and killed at her house in Reserve district, Trelawny on June 19, 2020.

Nadeen Geddes had pleaded guilty to the killing in the Trelawny Circuit Court on February 8.

She also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to murder and was sentenced to five years imprisonment at hard labour.

The sentences are to run concurrently and she is to serve 15 years before being eligible for parole.

Nadeen's two daughters, Shanice Ruddock and another who is a minor, had pleaded guilty to misprision of a felony and were today each given suspended sentences for three years.

The police had reported that about 8:30 p.m. on the day in question Tamara Geddes and her 10-year-old daughter were at home when a masked gunman forced his way inside the house and held them up.

The gunman demanded money and proceeded to rob Geddes of $16,000 in cash and her two cell phones.

He then demanded sex, and when his request was denied, he opened fire at Geddes, killing her on the spot, and then fled the scene.

Suspicion soon turned on Ruddock and her daughters, who were subsequently arrested.

They reportedly confessed to the murder and implicated two other men - Bryan Shelley and Rexon Knott.

Shelley is accused of killing Geddes in the presence of her young daughter.

He remains in custody after being remanded by the court when he appeared on February 8.

Knott, who was also charged in connection with the killing, was freed by the court because there was not enough evidence to tie him to the incident.

After his release, Knott told The Gleaner that he was wrongly implicated in the killing.

- Leon Jackson

