Stocks Round Up | 32 stocks advance, 50 decline and 12 trade firm

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) combined index declined on Tuesday with an advance/decline ratio of 32/50.

The JSE Combined Index declined by 1,612.46 points or 0.41 per cent to close at 396,082.77.

The JSE Main Market Index declined by 1,189.08 points or 0.30 per cent to close at 397,180.49 while the Junior Market Index declined by 47.41 points or 1.63 per cent to close at 2,853.20. The JSE USD Equities Index declined by 3.08 points or 1.55 per cent to close at 196.01.

Overall market activity

94 stocks traded

32 advanced 50 declined

12 traded firm

Winners

Dolphin Cove, up 12.50 per cent to close at $9.00

Main Event, up 11.48 per cent to close at $3.40

Palace Amusement, up 9.70 per cent to close at $879.48

SOS, up 8.37 per cent to close at $4.53

Caribbean Flavours, up 6.63 per cent to close at $2.09

Losers

Portland JSX, down 16.47 per cent to close at $7.10

Ciboney Group, down 14.75 per cent to close at $1.04

SSL Ventures, down 13.43 per cent to close at $0.58

Everything Fresh, down 13.11 per cent to close at $1.06

AMG Packaging, down 12.78 per cent to close at $1.57

Market volume

23.100 million units valued at over $94.409 million.

Volume leaders were Wigton Windfarm followed by Fosrich Company and Pulse Investments.

