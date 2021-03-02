US donates J$13m hospital emergency equipment in response to COVID-19

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), today delivered J$13 million worth of critically needed hospital supplies as part of a third tranche of emergency equipment to the Ministry of Health and Wellness in support of Jamaica's COVID-19 response.

The equipment is part of the US$2 million in assistance the agency is providing to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

As neighbours, partners, and friends we are committed to helping this nation by providing the technical assistance, training, capacity building, health systems strengthening, and life-saving diagnostics and treatment,” said U.S. Chargé d'Affaires, John McIntyre.

The handover, the third in a series of transfers of critical equipment to the government, adds to the U.S. Government- supplied hospital and communication equipment, and comes in time to assist as COVID-19 hospitalisation rates increase.

The agency stated that the equipment delivery included: 20 infrared thermometers, four emergency transport trolleys, five laryngoscope with blades, five patient monitors – multifunction, 18 nebulizers, three ECG machines with accessories, 30 IV drip stands, two portable suction machines, one transport ventilator, and 10 ICU beds.

USAID said the equipment bolsters the Government’s COVID-19 emergency response and directly aids activities that are vital for helping to stem the challenges.

“USAID is doing our part as part of the overall American response to the COVID-19 pandemic with decisive action in Jamaica. Our efforts to combat COVID-19 build on decades of United States health assistance to the country. In the past 20 years, the United States has provided nearly U.S. $87 million in health and nearly U.S. $619 million total over the past 20 years for Jamaica,” said Jason Fraser, USAID/Jamaica Country Representative.

He further stated “USAID investments are making a difference in the lives and health of the Jamaican people. We stand with Jamaica during their time of need and will continue to do so in the future.”

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

