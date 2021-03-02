Westmoreland fisherman on murder charge granted $500,000 bail

Westmoreland fisherman Mark Watson, who is charged with murder, was today offered $500,000 bail when he appeared in the parish court.

Watson was ordered to report to the Westmoreland police three times per week.

In making the bail application, his attorney Able-Don Foote argued that his client was not a flight risk, noting that he had surrendered to the police in the company of his lawyer.

Foote also argued that Watson has a solid alibi of his whereabouts on the day of the killing.

According to him, his client was at sea when the incident occurred and that he has a witness.

He also argued that Watson has a plethora of illnesses that would be exacerbated by continuous detention.

Following the submission, the court offered Watson bail.

His co-accused Delmar Cunningham, Ricardo Bailey, and Triston Daley were remanded.

Allegations are that Watson and a group of men attacked the deceased, Delroy Grant, on January 11, 2021.

It is further alleged that they used a hammer and a piece of iron to hit Grant in the head, causing him to fall unconscious to the ground.

The police were summoned.

After arriving at the scene, they escorted Grant to the Savanna-la-mar Hospital where he was admitted in critical condition.

He was later transferred to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on January 17, 2021.

