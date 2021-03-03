Gas prices up $2.94, diesel up $2.94

Gas prices will go up by $2.94 effective Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $133.06 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will sell for $135.89.

Automotive diesel oil will move up by $2.94 per litre to sell for $128.83.

The price of Kerosene will go up by $1.81 to sell for $104.74.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go up by $0.06 to sell for $59.03, while butane will move up by $2.65 to sell for $58.55 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

