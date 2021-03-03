Man and woman charged following police operations in Negril, Westmoreland

The Negril Police on Tuesday charged a man and woman following a series of operations in Red Ground, Westmoreland in which an illegal handgun and a quantity of ganja were seized.

Thirty-eight-year-old Richard Mosely, otherwise called ‘Tu-Pac’ of Red Ground, has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Meanwhile, 45-year-old Desrine Campbell, also of Negril, Westmoreland, has been charged with possession of ganja and dealing in ganja.

The police report that about 3:00 p.m., cops conducted an operation at a premises in the area.

The police team reportedly entered and saw a man acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.

A motor vehicle that was in the yard was searched and the firearm, a Taurus handgun with twelve rounds of ammunition, was found in the glove compartment of the vehicle, according to the police.

The police say a secondary operation was carried out at another premises occupied by Campbell, where four pounds of ganja were seized.

She was arrested and subsequently charged.

The court dates for both persons are being finalised.

