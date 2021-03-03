Past students donate tablets to Robin’s Hall Primary School

Eleven students who are preparing for their Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examinations, and who attend Robin’s Hall Primary School in Manchester, were on Friday, February 26 gifted with tablets by past students of the school. The students also received backpacks with school supplies, while the school’s infant department received cleaning supplies, sanitisers, masks and dispensers from Manpower & Maintenance Services (MMS).

The initiative was the brainchild of past student Barbara Ellington in response to the Ministry of Education’s appeal to locals and Jamaicans in the diaspora to donate tablets and laptops to needy students for online classes during the pandemic.

“Last year, I was part of a team led by attorney-at-law Shernett Robinson, who spearheaded an initiative to deliver grocery packages to residents of the community at the height of the pandemic. Robinson also arranged for the children at the school to get medical check-ups for the new school year, but schools remained closed,” Ellington said.

The former Gleaner journalist suggested that they should also purchase tablets for needy children in the community, and she reached out to other past students who eagerly agreed to participate, The Gleaner has learnt.

“I also got a commitment from Mrs Audrey Hinchcliffe of the Manpower & Maintenance Services Foundation, which contributed to the effort, and Ms Robinson’s Florida-based aunt donated backpacks, schoolbooks, pens, pencils and other supplies to the school,” Ellington said.

At the presentation of the tablets, Superintendent Rose Heron-Curate told the students to avoid the temptation to use the tablets solely for exploring social media sites, but instead use them wisely to manage their schoolwork, while Robinson reminded them of the importance of a solid education.

“I was born and raised in this community, and all that I have achieved so far I owe to the foundation I got at this school and the teachers who taught me here; so I urge you to learn in school; know that you can be anything you want to be and reach for the stars,” Robinson said.

Meanwhile, speaking on behalf of Hinchcliffe, Christina Williamson of the MMS Foundation said that COVID-19 has taught everyone that community matters, and it was important for companies like theirs to give back when they are blessed.

Last year, the MMS Foundation gave tablets, laptops, cleaning supplies and a printer/scanner/copier to Bohemia All-Age School and Bryce Primary School, and on Friday they made a donation of supplies in memory of her late sister, Winnifred Williamson, who taught at Robin’s Hall for more than 30 years. School board chairman, Rev Gary Harriott, was presented with two laptops for the school.

Other donors were: Superintendent Rose Heron-Curate, Cargill Bernard, Faith Williamson, Michael and Sandria Williamson, Audrey Hinchcliffe, Cedric Blair and Dayle Blair.