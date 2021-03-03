Police shut down gathering at Kingston funeral home

Police personnel from the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch said they had to shut down a large gathering at the Tranquillity Funeral Home in downtown, Kingston this evening.

The police stated that the gathering involved over 200 persons.

The incident was captured on video.

The police say the event was a repast.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced a ban on funerals and burials from March 8 to 22.

READ: Burial rush - Operators warn of chaos as funeral deadline looms

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.