Security guards shot in attempted Santa Cruz robbery

Three Guardsman security guards were shot and injured during an attempted robbery at a business establishment in Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth this morning.

It is understood that one of the guards is in critical condition.

It is reported that the security guards turned up at the establishment and while there they were pounced upon by men armed with guns.

A shootout reportedly ensured and both the gunmen and the security guards were shot.

The Gleaner was informed that the injured gunmen then fled the scene and that they were unsuccessful in stealing any money.

An alarm was raised and the police responded.

The injured security guards were assisted to hospital.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.