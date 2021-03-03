Teens among four arrested following gun seizure

The police are reporting that three teenage boys and a woman were taken into custody in relation to the seizure of a shotgun and a 12-gauge cartridge at a premises in North Hampton in St Elizabeth.

It is reported that between 12:45 p.m and 3:00 p.m. on Monday, cops carried out an operation in the area when the premises was searched.

According to the police, a 12 gauge shotgun with one 12 gauge cartridge was found at the trunk of a tree at the rear of the premises.

The four were then arrested.

