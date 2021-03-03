Three additional COVID-19 deaths, 265 new cases

Jamaica on Tuesday recorded three more COVID-19 deaths, increasing the tally to 435.

The deceased are an 85-year-old man from Hanover, a 72-year-old male from Hanover and a 74-year-old woman from Hanover.

Three more cases were recorded as coincidental deaths, pushing the tally to 89.

The health ministry says one of the cases was previously under investigation.

And two other fatalities are being probed, pushing that figure to 52.

Meanwhile, there were 265 new cases with ages ranging from 10 months to 86 years, pushing the total to 24,103 with 9,698 being active.

Of the new cases, 127 are men and 128 are women.

In the meantime, there were 120 more recoveries, increasing the total to 13,745.

Some 282 persons are in hospital with 41 being moderately ill and 30 critically ill.

Three persons are in government quarantine, while 20,087 are at home.

