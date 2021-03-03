Update | One of three guards shot in St Elizabeth robbery dies

One of the three security guards who was shot during an attempted robbery in Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth has succumbed to his injuries.

He died while being treated at hospital.

He reportedly received multiple injuries.

The two other guards have been treated and released.

The guards came under attack by three gunmen this morning after they drove up at a cambio on main street.

It is reported that the gunmen opened fire at the guards and the fire was returned.

The gunmen then escaped in a white Honda civic motor car.

The injured guards were then rushed to hospital.

