Water disruption for sections of St Elizabeth

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that a mechanical problem will today force an emergency shutdown to extract the pump equipment at its Siloah facility in St Elizabeth.

Customers are being encouraged to store water for use.

The work is estimated to be carried out from today to Friday, March 5.

Areas affected include Union, Raheen Housing Scheme, Marlborough, Russell Hill, Comfort Hall, Ever Green, Mount Pleasant, Lineside, Appleton Housing Scheme, Oxford, Paul Mountain, and Content

The NWC is seeking to assure that every effort is being made to restore their normal water supply within the shortest possible time.

