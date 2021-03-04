341 new COVID-19 cases, one additional fatality

Jamaica on Wednesday recorded one more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 436.

The deceased is a 97-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew.

One other fatality is being probed, pushing that figure to 53.

Meanwhile, there were 341 new cases with ages ranging from 16 days to 89 years, pushing the total to 24,444 with 9,911 being active.

Of the new infections, 197 are males, 140 are females and four cases are under investigation.

In the meantime, there were 124 more recoveries, increasing the total to 13,869.

Some 275 persons are in hospital with 66 being moderately ill and 27 critically ill.

Four persons are in government quarantine, while 19,811 are at home.

