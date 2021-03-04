Corporate Hands | BOOM, FFP encourage Jamaicans to ‘Tan a Yuh Yard’

BOOM Brand Manager Keteisha McHugh hands over the keys to a newly built Food For The Poor (FFP) house for 74-year-old Bogle Waldeman in Zion Hill, St Mary, on February 23. Looking on is FFP Development and Marketing Manager Marsha Burrell-Rose. The retired small farmer is the third of 10 vulnerable Jamaicans to receive a BOOM Energy Drink-sponsored house in Food For The Poor’s ‘Tan Ah Yuh Yard’ COVID-19 initiative. The home was donated as part of BOOM’s promotion of the importance of staying home during the current health crisis – as one method of reducing the spread of the coronavirus.