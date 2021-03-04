Dancehall entertainer Rytikal denied bail, to go on trial

Dancehall artiste Ryan McFarlane, more popularly known as 'Rytikal', was denied bail when he appeared in the Gun Court this morning.

The entertainer, who appeared in court via Zoom, was remanded for trial on March 24.

The 25-year-old deejay is charged with illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

The police had reported that on January 28, a team was on patrol in Eight Miles, Bull Bay, St Andrew when McFarlane was reportedly seen acting in a suspicious manner.

Police reportedly questioned the artiste and following a search of his car, a Taurus .380 pistol with 12 rounds of ammunition was found.

Rytikal, who reportedly told the police that the weapon was a prop for a music video, was taken into custody and later charged.

He is known for the singles such as Cookie Jar and King Inna War.

