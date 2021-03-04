Man arrested after assaulting policeman

A man caught on video in a tussle with a policeman has been arrested.

It happened in May Pen, Clarendon this morning.

The circumstances surrounding the incident could not be immediately ascertained.

However, the police say the man is to be charged soon.

