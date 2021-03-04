Thu | Mar 4, 2021

Man arrested after assaulting policeman

Published:Thursday | March 4, 2021 | 5:46 PM
The police are reporting that the man who was captured on video assaulting an officer in uniform in May Pen, Clarendon this morning is now in custody.

A man caught on video in a tussle with a policeman has been arrested.

It happened in May Pen, Clarendon this morning.

The circumstances surrounding the incident could not be immediately ascertained.

However, the police say the man is to be charged soon.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.
 