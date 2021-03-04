Portmore residents demonstrate against closure of JPS outlet

Scores of persons led by Mayor of Portmore Leon Thomas are staging a protest inside the Portmore Mall to press the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) to halt plans to close its branch at the popular shopping mall.

The protesters say the closure will negatively impact residents, especially seniors who are not tech-savvy with online bill payment.

With the closure, they say Portmore residents will now have to travel to Spanish Town to access another JPS outlet.

JPS had indicated that it would be closing seven offices on a phased basis starting on March 8.

In addition to Portmore, the JPS offices in Clarendon, St Elizabeth, Westmoreland, St Mary, St Thomas, and east parade in Kingston are to be closed.

It said that the exercise is to be completed by April 1 and that only the Bill Express sections and the courtesy phones to call the JPS call centre will remain.

