Rodje Malcolm departing from JFJ

Jamaicans for Justice (JFJ) is now searching for a new head as current Executive Director, Rodje Malcolm, is to depart the human rights organisation.

JFJ says Malcolm will demit office effective April 1.

Malcolm leaves after seven years of service to the organisation, having served the last three years as executive director.

"Working with Jamaicans for Justice has provided me with profound opportunities for growth, innovation, and creativity. I am grateful for the ability to have worked in human rights and social justice advocacy and for the exposure it has afforded me. The time is right for new leadership capable of moving the organisation into its next chapter of work. To all the stakeholders, partners, and friends, I say thank you and goodbye," Malcolm shared.

JFJ says it has commenced recruitment of a new Executive Director.

Interested persons can request the full terms of reference at elizabeth.denny@jamaicansforjustice.org and afterwards send a cover letter and résumé to the same email, addressed to the Chairperson of the Board with the subject 'Executive Director.’

The deadline for applications is March 12, 2021.

This year, JFJ celebrates 22 years of working for a Jamaica where the rights of all are ensured.

It says it remains dedicated to this service and looks forward to what lies ahead.

