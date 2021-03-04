St James Parish Court closed due to COVID-positive case

The St James Parish Court will be closed today for deep cleaning of the building after a member of staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Operations are expected to resume tomorrow, Friday, March 5.

Persons with matters before the court, who may be affected by the closure, are being asked to contact 876-579-5337 or toll-free at 1-888-429-5269 or via email at customerservice@cad.gov.jm.

The judiciary is appealing to members of the public to abide by the health protocols outlined by the Ministry of Health and Wellness and to practice proper hygiene.

