Stocks Round Up | 41 stocks advance, 30 decline and 15 trade firm

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) combined index advanced on Thursday with an advance/decline ratio of 41/30.

The JSE Combined Index advanced by 1,317.60 points or 0.33 per cent to close at 395,977.59.

The JSE Main Market Index advanced by 1,609.90 points or 0.41 per cent to close at 396,833.17 while the Junior Market Index declined by 14.73 points or 0.51 per cent to close at 2,872.60. The JSE USD Equities Index declined by 0.25 points or 0.13 per cent to close at 199.14.

Overall market activity 86 stocks traded

41 advanced 30 declined

15 traded firm

Winners

SSL Ventures, up 15.52 per cent to close at $0.67

General Accident, up 7.44 per cent to close at $5.92

GWest, up 7.32 per cent to close at $0.88

Salada, up 6.85 per cent to close at $43.03

Jetcon, up 6.76 per cent to close at $0.79

Losers

Ciboney Group, down 14.77 per cent to close at $0.75

Everything Fresh, down 13.98 per cent to close at $0.80

138 Student Living, down 12.35 per cent to close at $4.47

Sterling Investment, down 13.67 per cent to close at $2.59

Proven Investment, down 7.85 per cent to close at $35.12

Market volume

21.922 million units valued at over $125.918 million.

Volume leaders were Derrimon Trading followed by Wigton Windfarm and TransJamaican Highway.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

