$21 million drain improvement works at Big Pond in St Catherine

The National Works Agency (NWA) says it is now conducting drainage improvement activities at Big Pond in Old Harbour, St Catherine.

The works, which commenced in January, are scheduled to be concluded by the end of March.

Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, says that the project is an intervention meant to mitigate flooding which usually occurs at Big Pond, and the surrounding areas, after major rainfall events.

He says the works, which include the removal of debris and soil build-up, are meant to restore the drain to efficient free-flow conditions.

Big Pond is located along the main road from Old Harbour to Bartons and is an area which often becomes impassable during heavy rainfall, to the point where persons from communities such as Red Ground, Bartons and Browns Hall have been marooned.

The project is being implemented at a cost of $21 million.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.