Cays to remain closed until March 24

The Office of Disaster Preparedness & Emergency Management (ODPEM) is advising that all cays, except the Morant and Pedro Cays, will remain closed until March 24.

In a statement today, the agency said that no activities should take place at these locations as the country seeks to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus

It noted that the Jamaica Defense Force Coast Guard and the Jamaica Constabulary Force Marine Police will continue to rigorously monitor the cays and all other locations to enforce the laws.

The ODPEM urged the public to adhere to the regulations under the Disaster Risk Management Act.

