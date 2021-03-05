Jury trials at St Catherine Circuit Court suspended

Jury trials at the St Catherine Circuit Court will be suspended effective Monday, March 8.

As such, persons who were summoned for jury duty are being advised that they are not required to attend court and have been discharged without any risk of penalty.

When contacted, the Court Administration Division explained that the decision was taken amid concerns about the rising cases of COVID-19 and that the courtroom could not adequately facilitate physical distancing.



The division says it acted out of an abundance of caution.

Cases that qualify for bench trials and matters in which the Crown and the defence agree to a bench trial will proceed during the St Catherine Circuit.

The judiciary is again asking Jamaicans to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

