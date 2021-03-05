Man in fatal St Ann garbage dispute charged

The St Ann Police have charged a security guard with the murder of his neighbour after they got into a dispute over garbage scattered by their dogs.

Charged is 56-year-old Leroy Martin otherwise called 'Biggy', of Carlton Mountain, Claremont in the parish.

He was also charged with two counts of wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition during the incident.

The deceased neighbour has been identified as 19-year-old Navagia Gray of the same community.

According to the police, persons in the community had a domestic issue that escalated into a quarrel when the guard allegedly left the area and returned with a firearm.

He allegedly fired several shots, which hit two persons, one of whom was pronounced dead at the St Ann’s Bay Regional Hospital.

The other person was treated and remains in a stable condition.

Martin was arrested on Thursday after a question and answer interview in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is being finalised.

