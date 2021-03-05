Seven more COVID-19 deaths, 332 new cases

Jamaica on Thursday recorded seven more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 443.

Those who have died are:

* A 56-year-old man from St James.

* A 64-year-old man from Westmoreland.

* A 32-year-old woman from Kingston & St Andrew.

* A 49-year-old man from Kingston & St. Andrew

* A 68-year-old man from St Catherine.

* A 79-year-old woman from St Catherine

* An 85-year-old woman from St Thomas.

One other fatality is being probed, pushing that figure to 54.

Meanwhile, there were 332 new cases with ages ranging from one to 93 years, pushing the total to 24,776 with 10,092 being active.

Of the new cases, 191 are males and 141 are females.

In the meantime, there were 143 more recoveries, increasing the total to 14,012.

Some 270 persons are in hospital with 27 being moderately ill and 23 critically ill.

Four persons are in government quarantine, while 19,538 are at home.

