St Andrew businessman freed of receiving stolen goods charge

St Andrew businessman Orlando Donegal, who was accused of receiving stolen goods valued at approximately $1,500,000, was today freed in the St Catherine Parish Court.

The court also ordered that the items that were seized at his establishment, Donegal’s Wholesale, which is located in Barbican, be returned.

Donegal was charged for allegedly receiving an assortment of stolen items including Bailey’s rum cream, white rum, Campari, and Yellow Tale wines.

His attorney, Able-Don Foote, argued that the complainant was not in a position to identify the goods in order to establish ownership.

Foote further argued that the prosecution lacked evidence to show that his client had guilty knowledge about the items.

Following the submissions, the charge was dismissed.

Two other men, Orin Cole and Chavine Thompson, who were jointly charged with Donegal, were also freed.

They were represented by attorneys-at-law Clarke Proute and Abino Morris.

Allegations were that the goods were stolen from a liquor store on Old Harbour Road, St Catherine in March 2020.

The police seized a quantity of liquor from the premises in Barbican but the complainant could not identify the goods as his property.

