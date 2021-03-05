St Andrew farmer charged following gun attack

Christopher Smart, otherwise called ‘Bredda'’or ‘Smiley’, a 34-year-old farmer of Taylor Land, 9 Miles in Bull Bay, St Andrew, has been charged for breaches of the Firearms Act.

Smart was charged yesterday with shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm, and illegal possession of ammunition.

His court date is being finalised.

The police report that about 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, 2020, Smart approached the complainant, who was sitting along a roadway with a group of men.

It is alleged that he pulled a firearm and opened fire at the complainant, who reportedly escaped injury by running onto a nearby premises.

The complainant made a report to the police and the accused was subsequently apprehended and charged.

