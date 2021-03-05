Teen charged for stabbing attack on cop in Clarendon

A 16-year-old male has been arrested and charged for the attack of Constable Nicholas Brown, who was stabbed multiple times shortly after leaving the Mineral Heights toll plaza in Clarendon last Saturday.

Superintendent Christopher Phillips told The Gleaner that the teen was taken into custody earlier this week and charged today, following investigations.

The teen, reportedly a student of a prominent high school in the parish, is charged with wounding with intent, assault with intent to rob, and illegal possession of a firearm.

He is to appear in court on Tuesday, March 9.

The constable was reportedly stabbed 14 times after being pounced upon when he stopped to change his vehicle tyre at about 3:15 a.m. last Saturday.

"It is very frightening that another youngster is featured in such a brazen attack. I want to make an appeal to pay keen attention to the children whilst they are at home during this pandemic," Phillips said.

He added that youth are vulnerable to the very active recruitment by gangs within some Clarendon communities, and emphasised that his team remains relentless in ensuring criminals are brought to justice.

"Our aim is to ensure that those who commit the crime, do the time. Criminals will not get away easy in Clarendon," he said.

