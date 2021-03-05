Update | Clarendon taxi operator slapped with multiple charges after assaulting policeman

Several charges have been laid by the Clarendon Police against 25-year-old taxi operator Kemar Dunkley after he assaulted a policeman in the May Pen town centre on Thursday.

Dunkley, who is of a Victoria district, Rochester in Clarendon address, has been slapped with the following offences:

* Dangerous driving

* Disobeying a constable

* Resisting arrest

* Assaulting police

* Assault occasioning bodily harm

* Malicious destruction of government property

His court date has not been finalised.

The charges are in relation to an incident that began unfolding about 9:00 a.m.

Dunkley reportedly attacked a policeman and assaulted him after the cop attempted to cite him for a traffic breach.

It is alleged that Dunkley disobeyed the policeman’s signal to stop, attempted to hit him with his motor car, and then exited the vehicle and physically assaulted the policeman, trying to disarm him of his service pistol.

After the fracas, Dunkley was arrested and taken to the station where he was formally charged.

