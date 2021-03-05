Westmoreland man charged with wounding with intent

Detectives attached to the Westmoreland Police Division say they have arrested and charged a mechanic with wounding with intent following an incident in the parish on Wednesday.

Charged is 28-year-old Ricardo Smith of New Hope district, Little London in the parish.

Reports from the Little London Police are that about 6:00 p.m., they were on patrol in the New Hope area when Smith was seen with a knife inflicting stab wounds to the complainant's abdomen.

The police intervened and Smith was arrested.

A statement was recorded from the complainant and Smith was subsequently charged on Thursday, March 04.

His court date is being finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

