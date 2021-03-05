Work progressing under downtown Kingston redevelopment project - McKenzie

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Desmond McKenzie, says work is progressing under the downtown Kingston redevelopment project.

McKenzie said that the Urban Development Corporation, one of the lead agencies in the undertaking, is continuing its engagements, and has been working closely with the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation to complete assessments for the latest slate of activities being embarked on.

He was speaking during Thursday’s meeting of Parliament's Standing Finance Committee, whose members were reviewing the 2021/22 Estimates of Expenditure.

McKenzie said that among the work in progress is the laying of pipelines by the National Water Commission in order to improve water distribution across downtown Kingston, and shoreline protection to “strengthen the coast.”

In addition, he informed that several roads have been rehabilitated and murals mounted in designated locations, pointing out that these are serving to “give a certain lift to downtown Kingston”.

McKenzie said that among the recently completed engagements are the construction of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade building and Grace Kennedy Limited’s new executive offices.

“So, we are seeing notable developments taking place. More businesses are returning to downtown Kingston in a more meaningful way [but] a lot more needs to be done. We are hoping that we will see more private-sector stakeholders,” he said.

McKenzie stated that addressing housing in downtown Kingston will form part of the upcoming round of programmed developments.

