527 new COVID-19 cases, three additional deaths

Jamaica on Friday recorded three more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 446.

The deceased are a 91-year-old woman from St Ann, a 48-year-old male from St Ann, and a 76-year-old man from St Catherine whose death was previously under investigation

One other fatality is being probed, pushing that figure to 54.

Meanwhile, there were 527 new cases with ages ranging from one to 95 years, pushing the total to 25,303 with 10,469 being active.

Of the new cases, 315 are males and 212 are females.

In the meantime, there were 147 more recoveries, increasing the total to 14,159.

Some 287 persons are in hospital with 29 being moderately ill and 30 critically ill.

Four persons are in government quarantine, while 19,282 are at home.

