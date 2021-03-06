COVID-19 field hospital at Falmouth now ready

Leon Jackson, Gleaner Writer

The need for additional bed space to handle coronavirus cases in western Jamaica should be alleviated somewhat this coming Monday as the new $200 million field hospital/COVID-19 Ward on the grounds of the Falmouth Hospital in Trelawny will be ready to host patients.

The announcement, which is welcome news for the Western Regional Health Authority, was made by Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, during a tour of the facility yesterday.

"All the support systems are in place for the facility to become operational,” stated Tufton following his tour.

“The doctors and nurses and other needed staff have been recruited. The equipment, which is a gift from Pan American Health Authority Organization (PAHO), all brand new, has been installed. Come Monday morning, six patients will be transferred to this new ward," added Tufton, who has been under pressure to find additional bed spaces as COVID-19 cases continue to increase steadily.

Tufton praised Falmouth hospital for the role it has played in the region at a time when the Cornwall Regional Hospital is struggling to rebound from a noxious fumes issue that came to the fore in 2016.

“Five years ago when I came here (Falmouth) the bed count was under 100. Today, because of COVID-19 and what is happening at Cornwall Regional Hospital, the bed count is now 220. This further qualifies the hospital for Type B status," said Tufton.

When questioned about the cost over-run incurred for the field hospital as a result of missing the original November 30, 2020 completion date, Tufton had this to say.

"We have had to make some adjustments, the weather played a great part in influencing the delay as for three weeks it rained,” explained Tufton.

“The landscaping was not in the original budget but we got value for money."

Senior medical officer at Falmouth hospital, Dr Leighton Perrins, said he was excited to see the new facility finally ready for use.

"I am very happy. I have always championed for an increase in bed capacity. We now have 25 doctors on staff. The 36-bed addition makes it necessary for additional staff, which is good for us. At the end of COVID-19, we will have these newly installed beds for our patients," said Perrins.

