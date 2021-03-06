Dancehall producer accused of scamming arrested in Florida

Dancehall music producer Donte “Papi Don Muziq” Johnson has been arrested in the United States in relation to a case of fraud.

Johnson, 25, is accused of scamming an 88-year-old Sarasota, Florida man out of US$63,000.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, the victim believed he was paying taxes for Publisher’s Clearing House winnings in advance and deposited $63,000 into two separate bank accounts.

His family contacted law enforcement in October 2020.

With the help of surveillance video, detectives investigating the case identified Johnson as the suspect who reportedly used the victim’s identity to withdraw money.

While executing a search warrant on Johnson’s home with help from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office and the Plantation Police Department, detectives allegedly discovered more than US$17,000 in cash, a stolen firearm, and several electronic devices.

The dancehall producer was arrested and faces charges of criminal use of personal identification and bank fraud.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office also charged him with grand theft of a firearm.

Detectives believe Johnson stole more than $300,000 from 17 victims across the country.

Additional charges are pending.

