Gunman shot in foiled Westmoreland robbery

A gunman is now nursing wounds in hospital after a failed robbery at a store on the Whitehouse main road in Westmoreland early this morning.

The police report that about 2:00 a.m., the store manager went to investigate a sound coming from the front of the premises.

He was reportedly met by an armed man pointing a pistol in his direction.

A struggle allegedly developed and the store manager reportedly managed to disarm the gunman and open gunfire at him.

The store manager then called the police and handed over the gunman and a Taurus 9mm pistol along with thirteen 9mm rounds.

The gunman was assisted to hospital where he was admitted under police guard for treatment.

Investigations are ongoing.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.