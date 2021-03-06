Illegal gun, ammunition seized in St Ann

The police are reporting the seizure of a Glock pistol and nine 9mm cartridges during an operation in Alexandria, St Ann this morning

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

The police report that between 9:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m., cops carried out an operation in the area.

A premises was searched and the firearm along with the ammunition found at the root of a tree located at the rear of the premises.

