Scotiabank urges customers to go digital

Scotiabank has announced the expansion of its public education programme geared at helping customers to successfully navigate the digital banking space and gain knowledge about the various financial solutions offered by the bank.

Eleven Scotiabank branches in the parishes of St Ann, St Catherine, Manchester, St Elizabeth, Portland and St Mary participated in the bank’s ‘Digital Saturdays’ initiative, which is specially targeted at banking customers who desire to become more knowledgeable about Scotiabank’s digital banking platforms. The activity continues on Saturday.

“The transition to digital continues to be an extremely important part of our overall retail banking strategy. Our vision is to transform our branches into hubs of financial empowerment and create a space where our customers who must visit face to face can be served more efficiently. A huge part of this journey is making our customers more comfortable using our digital platforms,” explained Perrin Gayle, senior-vice president of retail banking.

“The Digital Saturdays initiative received overwhelmingly positive feedback last year, and as we continue to face great uncertainty and movement restrictions due to COVID-19, we have expanded the initiative to include more branches, thereby offering more customers the opportunity to get on board,” Gayle added.

NEW FEATURES

Scotiabank has made significant investments in technology over the past few years and since the onset of the pandemic, a keen focus has been placed on adding new features and functionality to its self-service channels, including ABMs – which now offer real-time cash and cheque deposits, loan and credit card payments, and much more. Last year, the bank also announced the consolidation of two of its branches, as well as the conversion of six others to the digital model.

“In light of this, we are redoubling our efforts to prepare customers for these planned changes,” said Yanique Forbes-Patrick, vice-president, corporate affairs and communication, who reiterated the bank’s commitment to enable and serve its customers through the ongoing transition.

In furtherance of the bank’s thrust to engage customers, Forbes-Patrick announced the return of the popular online series ‘Scotia Live’, which will see representatives from various areas of the bank, including customer Service, retail Banking, insurance and investments, going ‘live’ on the bank’s social media platforms.

The main aim of this will be to provide customers with real-time answers to banking queries, as well as to offer general financial advice.