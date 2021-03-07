723 new COVID-19 cases, seven additional deaths

Jamaica on Saturday recorded seven more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 453.

The deceased are:

1. 73-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew.

2. 85-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew.

3. 73-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew.

4. 55-year-old woman from St James.

5. 62-year-old female from St James.

6. 61-year-old woman from St James.

7. 78-year old man from St James.

One more case was recorded as a coincidental death, moving the number to 90.

And three other fatalities are being probed, pushing that figure to 57.

Meanwhile, there were 723 new cases with ages ranging from seven months to 95 years, pushing the total to 26,026 with 11,039 being active.

Of the new infections, 409 are men, 290 are women and 24 cases are under investigation.

In the meantime, there were 142 more recoveries, increasing the total to 14,301.

Some 271 persons are in hospital with 31 being moderately ill and 31 critically ill.

Four persons are in government quarantine, while 19,187 are at home.

