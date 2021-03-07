Gun seized in St James, three men arrested

The police are reporting that a firearm as well as several rounds of ammunition were seized in Tenament district, Salt Spring in St James on Saturday.

They say three men were arrested in relation to the seizure.

The police report that about 4:10 p.m., a team was on patrol in the area when they observed a group of men acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.

The men were accosted and the area searched.

According to the police, a Glock 9mm pistol containing twelve 9mm rounds of ammunition was found hidden among a pile of rocks.

The identities of the men taken into custody are being withheld pending further investigations.

