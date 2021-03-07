KSAMC undertakes enforcement drive on construction sites

The Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation today carried out an enforcement drive on construction sites to ensure compliance.

Kingston Mayor, Delroy Williams, today tweeted that the exercise was prompted by complaints about developers undertaking construction on Sundays, which is a breach of the law.

Williams said the team conducted random inspections to ensure compliance with development orders and prevent encroachment and other breaches.

The corporation’s engineering department led this effort.

Williams said that several stops were made during the exercise and that the team did not observe any construction work being undertaken.

But, he said that the operation will be ongoing.

