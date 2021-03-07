Man charged for fatal stabbing in Portmore

The Portmore Police have charged 39-year-old Devin Wedderburn of Robin Way, Hellshire, St Catherine with the April 14, 2019 murder of a man in the parish.

The deceased was identified as 21-year-old Kevin Lee of Sand Hill Circle, Hellshire, St Catherine.

The police report that about 9:15 p.m., Lee was at a party when he was confronted by Wedderburn and another man.

Both men allegedly used a knife to inflict several wounds to his upper body and abdomen.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Wedderburn was arrested on Saturday, February 27 and was charged after a question and answer session on Friday, March 05.

His court date is being finalised.

