Portland woman charged with shop breaking and larceny

Forty-four-year-old Teesha Hawawi, otherwise called ‘Trisha’, of Kings Street, Port Antonio in Portland has been charged with shop breaking and larceny.

The charges stem from an incident on Wednesday, March 03.

The police report that about 8:00 p.m. the day before, the complainant securely locked up his shop and went to bed.

About 3:00 a.m., he was awoken by a friend who lives with him and was told that a man and woman were seen leaving his shop with a black bag.

The complainant made an alarm and found out that a female was seen in the Johns Town area carrying a black travelling bag with several items in it.

Checks were made and the exact items that were taken from the shop were found in the bag.

